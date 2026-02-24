Here's a look at the details from the report

The Details: First Solar reported quarterly earnings of $4.84 per share, which missed the consensus estimate of $5.14.

Quarterly sales of $1.68 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.56 billion and was up from $1.51 billion in the same period last year. First Solar said the increase was driven by an increase in the volume of modules sold in the fourth quarter.

Net sales for the full year 2025 were $5.2 billion compared to $4.2 billion in the prior year, driven by a 24% increase in third‑party module volume.

“Our growth journey continued into 2025, with the commissioning of our new Louisiana factory and our decision to establish a new facility in South Carolina,” said CEO Mark Widmar.

“As we navigated a rapidly evolving environment, we maintained a disciplined approach to contracting and remained anchored in our core principle of pricing and delivery certainty, a key differentiator that our customers value,” Widmar added.

Outlook: First Solar sees fiscal 2026 revenue in a range of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, versus the $6.12 billion analyst estimate.

FSLR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, First Solar stock dropped 10.91% to $216.67 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock