Segment Performance

The company disclosed that residential revenue declined 2% Y/Y as the U.S. residential end markets (which account for roughly half of revenue) remained weak in the quarter amid lower housing starts, permit activity, and subdued RMI demand.

Meanwhile, non-residential markets outperformed, with revenue rising 10% driven by share gains, strong execution, and value-added solutions. The business benefited from waterworks and commercial/mechanical demand, including solid bidding and shipments tied to large capital projects.

Management Commentary

Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy expects “another year of outperformance, strong operational execution and continued investment.”

”We are confident in our ability to capitalize on long-term growth drivers across both residential and non-residential markets as we provide essential water and air solutions for the complex project needs of the specialized professional,” he added.

Outlook

For 2026, the company expects net sales to grow in low to mid-single digits and an adjusted operating margin of 9.4% – 9.8%.

Price Action: FERG shares are up 3.25% at $259.47 at the last check on Tuesday.

