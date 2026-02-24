Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company announced fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.49, beating the street view of $1.46.

• Expeditors International stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s behind EXPD decline?

Earnings Snapshot

Quarterly sales of $2.855 billion, down 3% year-over-year, outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $2.832 billion.

Airfreight services revenues expanded to $1.11 billion from $1.06 billion, while ocean freight and ocean services revenues declined to $611 million from $908 million a year ago quarter.

Airfreight tonnage rose 6% Y/Y while ocean container volume fell 6% Y/Y in the quarter.

Operating income in the quarter under review fell to $251 million from $301 million a year ago quarter.

Management Commentary

Daniel R. Wall, president and CEO, stated, “While we knew comparisons to 2024 were going to be tough given the current ocean environment, I am quite pleased with the increased business we are taking on, including customs, Transcon, warehousing and distribution, and order management.”

Wall continued: ”In 2026, we will continue to focus on growth diversification, pricing optimization, and further alignment of our cost structure with current market conditions. Finally, we will also make strategic investments in high-return opportunities, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and other customer vertical solutions where we see the most growth potential.”

David A. Hackett, senior vice president and CFO, added, “While we are not providing future guidance, we have seen air margins recover much of this two percent decline in 2026 through the date of this release.”

Shareholders Appreciation

Expeditors returned $150 million to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases in the quarter.

Also, the board of directors approved a new $3 billion share repurchase program.

EXPD Price Action: Exepditors shares are trading lower by 8.22% at $137.33 at publication on Tuesday.