The stock’s decline follows a report that revealed revenue missed analyst expectations, adding pressure as broader markets experienced slight gains on the previous trading day.

HIMS Q4 Earnings Miss Revenue Forecasts

Hims & Hers Health reported fourth-quarter revenue of $617.82 million, falling short of analyst estimates of $619.22 million. However, the company did beat earnings expectations with a reported 8 cents per share, surpassing estimates of 3 cents per share.

The company noted that total revenue was up 28% year-over-year, with subscriber numbers growing to over 2.5 million, a 13% increase from 2025.

Outlook Excludes Eucalyptus Transaction

Hims & Hers also provided guidance for first-quarter revenue between $600 million and $625 million, which is below the analyst estimate of $653.12 million.

The company expects fiscal 2026 sales of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion compared to the consensus of $2.74 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $300 million and $375 million.

The outlook assumes approximately $65 million revenue headwind in the first quarter, resulting from the change in shipping cadences in the weight loss business following the shift to 503(a) fulfillment (personalized for each prescription based on U.S. law).

For context, in the second half of 2025, this revenue headwind was approximately $40 million. Expects subscriber growth within the weight loss offering to remain strong throughout 2026.

It also expects investment in a 60-second Super Bowl commercial to place additional pressure on EBITDA in the first quarter.

Last week, Hims & Hers agreed to acquire Eucalyptus, a digital health leader, which is expected to enhance Hims & Hers' international presence.

The transaction is valued at up to $1.15 billion. Approximately $240 million will be payable in cash upon closing of the acquisition.

HIMS Stock Shows Bearish Technical Signals

The stock is currently trading 10.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Shares have decreased significantly over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $15.00

: $15.00 Key Support: $14.00

HIMS Price Action: Hims & Hers Health shares were down 6.90% at $14.44 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

