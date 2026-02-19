Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Newmont reported quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $2 by 25.94%.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $6.82 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.16 billion and was up from $5.65 billion in the same period last year.

The world’s largest gold miner reported the following fourth-quarter production figures:

“2025 was a milestone year for Newmont, as we delivered on our full-year guidance, strengthened our financial position and made meaningful progress on our commitments,” CEO Natascha Viljoen said.

“As a result of our disciplined operational execution, we delivered a record $7.3 billion in free cash flow, generated $3.6 billion from portfolio optimization, returned $3.4 billion to shareholders, reduced debt by $3.4 billion and closed the year in a strong net cash position,” Viljoen added.

NEM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Newmont stock rose 0.85% to $126.47 in Thursday's extended trading.

