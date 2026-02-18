Earnings Snapshot

Adjusted earnings per share rose 12% year over year to $3.18, surpassing the consensus analyst estimate of $3.16.

However, the company reported revenue of $2.320 billion, narrowly missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.325 billion.

Adjusted net revenues rose 1% year over year, or 6% on a constant-currency basis excluding dispositions.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 80 basis points year over year to 44.7% in the quarter.

The company closed the acquisition of Worldpay and divestiture of Issuer Solutions, repositioning the company as a leading pure-play merchant solutions provider.

Effective in the second quarter of 2025, Issuer Solutions was classified as discontinued operations following its divestiture announcement.

Shareholders’ Appreciation

The Board of Directors authorized share repurchases of $2.5 billion. The company is entering into a $550 million accelerated share repurchase plan.

Global Payments expects to return over $2 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends in 2026, including the $550 million accelerated share repurchase plan announced Wednesday.

Global Payments’ Board of Directors approved a dividend of 25 cents per share payable on March 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 9, 2026.

Management Commentary

Cameron Bready, chief executive officer, stated, “A cornerstone of our transformation was the launch of our Genius platform in the second quarter of 2025. We are pleased with the pace of the rollout and encouraged by the strong commercial traction we are seeing from our ongoing investments in our go-to-market capabilities.”

“With our major transactions now complete, we continue to expect to return $7.5 billion of capital to shareholders through the end of 2027, consistent with targets we established at our 2024 investor conference.”

Outlook

For 2026, Global Payments expects adjusted EPS in the range of $13.80 to $14.00, ahead of the $13.64 analyst consensus estimate. The company forecasts revenue of approximately $9.781 billion, slightly below the $9.870 billion Wall Street estimate.

The company projects adjusted net revenue growth of around 5% (excluding dispositions) in constant currencies and adjusted operating margin expansion of approximately 150 basis points in the year.

GPN Price Action: Global Payments shares were up 12.94% at $78.80 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock