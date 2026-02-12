Here's a look at the details in the report.

Watch the price DXCM action here.

The Details: DexCom reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 65 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.26 billion, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.25 billion.

U.S. revenue grew 11% and international revenue grew 18% on a reported basis, all on a year-over-year basis.

Outlook: DexCom affirmed its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook for a range of $5.16 billion to $5.25 billion.

DXCM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DexCom stock rose 0.57% to $65.46 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock