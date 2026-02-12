Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) reported fourth-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

Here are the key highlights and why shares are soaring on Thursday.

Corsair Q4 and Full Year Results

Corsair Gaming reported fourth-quarter revenue of $436.86 million, up 6% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $421.99 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of 43 cents for the fourth quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of 27 cents per share.

Gaming Components and Systems segment revenue was up 11% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, with memory products seeing strong demand.

"The Corsair team was able to successfully navigate a constrained global semiconductor market to secure supply for the robust global demand we saw for our memory products during the quarter, underlining our leadership position in the performance memory market," the company said.

The company's Gamer and Creator Peripherals segment saw revenue decline 3% year-over-year for the fourth quarter, with the North America region having lower demand.

Full-year revenue for Corsair was $1.47 billion, up 12% year-over-year. The company reported a record full-year GAAP gross margin of 28.9%.

What's Next for Corsair

The company announced a $50 million share buyback approved by the Corsair board of directors. This is the first repurchase authorization for the company.

Guidance from the company calls for first-quarter revenue in a range of $335 million to $365 million. For the full-year the company sees revenue in range of $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion and earnings per share in a range of 58 cents to 74 cents.

"As we enter 2026, we remain focused on accelerating innovation in our premium categories, improving mix, and driving healthier, more consistent sell-through across channels," Corsair CEO Thi La said.

La said the company has an exciting roadmap of 2026 products and plans to expand its online and retail presence going forward.

"Strategically, we are focused on improving the quality of our growth by investing in platforms that can scale across our portfolio."

Corsair Stock Price Action

Corsair stock is up 25.45% to $5.75 in after-hours trading Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $4.48 to $13.02.

Photo: Shutterstock