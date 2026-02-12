Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Instacart reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which missed the 52 cent Street estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $992 million, beating the $974.08 million analyst estimate.

Instacart reported the following full-year 2025 highlights:

“In Q4, we delivered our strongest quarterly GTV growth in three years. GTV grew 14% year-over-year, orders increased 16%, and we continued to drive efficiencies, giving us flexibility to reinvest in growth and return capital to shareholders. In 2025, we generated $971 million in operating cash flow and repurchased $1.4 billion of shares, including $1.1 billion in Q4 alone,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders.

CART Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Maplebear stock gained 15.82% to $38.50 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock