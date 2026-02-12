Coffee company Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) reported fourth-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

• What’s fueling BROS momentum?

Dutch Bros Q4 Results

Dutch Bros reported fourth-quarter revenue of $443.61 million, up 29.4% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $424.75 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of 17 cents for the fourth quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of 10 cents per share.

Dutch Bros reported same-store sales growth of 7.7% for the fourth quarter. The company highlighted that it has had 19 consecutive years of positive same-store sales growth.

The company opened 55 new stores in the fourth quarter in 17 states. For the full fiscal year, the company opened 154 new stores across 22 states. The new stores included expansion into seven states.

Stores had record average unit volumes of $2.1 million in 2025.

"The results of the fourth quarter and full year 2025 show that five years into our journey as a public company, Dutch Bros not only delivered a record-breaking year, but reinforced our well-defined path of sustainable, profitable growth," Dutch Bros CEO Chrstine Barone said.

Full fiscal year revenue was $1.64 billion, up 27.9% year-over-year. The company saw full year same shop sales up 5.6% year-over-year.

What's Next for Dutch Bros Stock

Guidance from the company calls for 2026 revenue to be in a range of $2 billion to $2.03 billion versus a Street consensus estimate of $2.03 billion.

The company sees same shop sales growth in a range of 3% to 5% for fiscal 2026.

"We believe we have the right energy and the right strategy to continue winning market share for years to come," Barone said."

The company is forecasting at least 181 new store openings in 2026.

Dutch Bros Stock Price Action

Dutch Bros stock is up 10.78% to $55.30 in after-hours trading Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $47.16 to $86.88.

Photo: Shutterstock