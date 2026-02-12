Twilio shares are consolidating. Where are TWLO shares going?

Twilio Beats Estimates In Q4

Twilio posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.32 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $1.24 per share.

Total revenue was up 14% year-over-year. Twilio said it had more than 402,000 active customer accounts as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from 325,000 year-over-year.

Twilio generated $271.6 million in operating cash flow and $256.1 million in free cash flow during the quarter. The company ended the period with approximately $682.34 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We accelerated revenue growth, expanded operating margins, and delivered significant growth in free cash flow. Importantly, our vision is resonating with customers and Twilio is quickly becoming a foundational infrastructure layer in the age of AI,” said Khozema Shipchandler, CEO of Twilio.

Twilio Issues Guidance Above Estimates

Twilio expects first-quarter revenue in the range of approximately $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion versus estimates of $1.29 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.21 to $1.26 per share versus estimates of $1.22 per share.

Twilio sees full-year 2026 revenue in the range of $5.65 billion to $5.70 billion versus estimates of $5.46 billion.

Twilio executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

TWLO Stock Struggles For Direction

TWLO Price Action: Twilio shares were down 1.28% in after-hours, trading at $109.10 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

