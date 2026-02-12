Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares rallied in Thursday's extended trading after the company released a strong fourth-quarter earnings report and forward guidance above estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

ANET stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

Arista Beats Estimates

Arista reported quarterly earnings of 82 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 76 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $2.49 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.38 billion and was up from $1.93 billion in the same period last year.

“2025 was the year of validation of our Arista 2.0 momentum, as we hit the milestone of shipping a cumulative of 150 million ports,” stated Jayshree Ullal.

“We exceeded both our AI networking and campus expansion goals, delivering profitable growth and revenue of $9 billion,” Ullal added.

Looking Ahead to Q1

For the first quarter of 2026, Arista expects:

Revenue of approximately $2.6 billion, versus the $2.45 billion analyst estimate.

Non-GAAP gross margin is between approximately 62%-63%.

Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 46%.

ANET Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Arista Networks stock rose 15.46% to $155.03 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock