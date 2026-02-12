Pinterest stock is testing key support levels. Why is PINS stock at lows?

Pinterest Exceeds Analyst Estimates In Q4

Pinterest delivered fourth-quarter revenue of $1.32 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.33 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The idea discovery platform company reported adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst estimates of 69 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 14% on a year-over-year basis as Pinterest's global monthly active users increased 12% year-over-year to 619 million. Average revenue per user in the third quarter was $2.16 globally and $9.41 in the U.S. and Canada.

Net cash from operations totaled $391 million in the quarter, and free cash flow came in at $380 million. The company ended the period with approximately $969.34 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Users are at all-time highs and overall engagement continues to grow, with more than 80 billion monthly searches on our platform as we continue to deliver strong innovation in visual search using AI,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest.

“As we navigate a dynamic environment, we’re laser-focused on execution and transforming our sales and go-to-market efforts so monetization better reflects the valuable commercial intent we see on Pinterest.”

What’s Next For Pinterest?

Pinterest expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $951 million to $971 million versus estimates of $980.12 million. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $166 million to $186 million in the first quarter.

Pinterest’s management team will provide additional color on the company’s forward guidance on an earnings call, which started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

PINS Stock Pops On Q4 Results

PINS Price Action: Pinterest shares were down 13.27% in after-hours, trading at $16.08 at publication time on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

