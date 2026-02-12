Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

ROKU stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

Roku Rocks Q4

Roku reported quarterly earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 27 cents by 93.43%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.35 billion and was up from $1.2 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported the following fiscal 2025 highlights:

Total net revenue was $4.74 billion, up 15% year-over-year.

Platform revenue was $4.15 billion, up 18% year-over-year.

Gross profit was $2.07 billion, up 15% year-over-year.

Streaming Hours were 145.6 billion, up 15% year-over-year.

The Roku Channel was the #2 app on the platform by engagement in the U.S.

“We delivered excellent results in 2025, driven by consistent execution and the differentiation of our leading TV streaming platform. By expanding our Platform monetization over the last two years, we've unlocked new growth engines and achieved record-breaking financial performance,” CEO Anthony Wood said.

Looking Ahead

Roku expects first-quarter revenue of $1.2 billion, versus the $1.16 billion analyst estimate, and fiscal 2026 revenue of $5.5 billion, versus the $5.35 billion estimate.

ROKU Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku stock climbed 9.92% to $91.16 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock