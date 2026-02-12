DraftKings shares are trending. What’s impacting DKNG stock?

DraftKings Tops Analyst Estimates In Q4

DraftKings reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.99 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.98 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The sports betting and online gaming company reported adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates of 14 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 43% on a year-over-year basis, driven primarily by continued healthy customer engagement, efficient acquisition of new customers and higher Sportsbook net revenue margin.

Monthly unique payers were flat year-over-year at 4.8 million. Average revenue per monthly unique payer totaled $139 in the quarter, up 43% year-over-year. DraftKings ended the period with approximately $1.13 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“We closed 2025 on a high note. Fourth quarter revenue increased 43% year-over-year and we achieved records for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Our core business is strong as we enter 2026,” said Jason Robins, co-founder and CEO of DraftKings.

What’s Next For DraftKings?

DraftKings expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted EBITDA in the range of $700 million to $900 million.

“We also see a massive, incremental opportunity in DraftKings Predictions. We plan to deploy growth capital to build the best customer experience in Predictions, and acquire millions of customers. We have the playbook to execute and win,” Robins added.

DraftKings executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The company will also be hosting an investor day on March 2.

DKNG Shares Fall After The Bell

DKNG Price Action: DraftKings shares were down 13.95% in after-hours, trading at $21.65 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com