Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Airbnb reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate of 65 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Quarterly revenue came in at $2.78 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.72 billion.
The company reported fourth quarter gross bookings value (GBV) of $20.4 billion, up 13% year-over-year, and nights/seats booked of 121.9 million, up 10% year-over-year.
Outlook: Airbnb expects first-quarter revenue in a range of $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion, versus the $2.53 billion analyst estimate.
ABNB Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Airbnb stock gained 5% to $121.76 in Thursday's extended trading.
