The stock traded higher following the results. Adjusted EPS, excluding special items, was $1.05, exceeding the 97 cents estimate. Sales also surpassed the $2.125 billion estimate.

Operating income margin was 22.6%. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items, increased 29% to $653 million, with a record margin of 30.1% (up 330 basis points year over year).

Segment Performance

Engine Products revenue rose 20% year over year to $1.163 billion. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $396 million, with a margin of 34.0%.

Fastening Systems revenue increased 13% to $454 million. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $139 million, with a margin of 30.6%.

Engineered Structures revenue grew 4% to $287 million. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $63 million, with a margin of 22.0%.

Forged Wheels revenue increased 9% to $264 million. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $79 million, with a margin of 29.9%.

Special Items And Cash

The quarter included approximately $54 million in net charges from special items, primarily related to a non-cash settlement charge to annuitize the remainder of the company’s U.K. pension plan.

On December 1, 2025, Howmet reduced its gross pension obligation by approximately $125 million, resulting in a non-cash settlement charge of about $89 million.

Cash from operations was $654 million, and free cash flow was $530 million. Howmet repurchased $200 million of common stock during the quarter and paid a $0.12 per share dividend.

Full-Year Results

For the full year 2025, revenue increased 11% to $8.3 billion. Net income was $1.5 billion, or $3.71 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $2.81 per share, in 2024.

Adjusted EPS, excluding special items, was $3.77. Cash from operations totaled $1.9 billion, and free cash flow was $1.4 billion.

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $742 million, and total debt was $3.05 billion.

Capital Deployment and M&A

On December 22, 2025, the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, LLC from Stanley Black & Decker for approximately $1.8 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

On February 6, 2026, Howmet acquired Brunner Manufacturing Co. Inc., a small, privately-held producer of high-quality fastener products based in Mauston, WI, in an all-cash transaction.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Howmet Aerospace repurchased $200 million of common stock at an average price of $194.61 per share, retiring approximately 1.0 million shares.

As of February 12, 2026, total share repurchase authorization available was approximately $1.347 billion.

Management Commentary

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Plant stated, “Turning to 2026, the vast majority of the markets we serve are in a growth phase, while the commercial transportation market shows signs of stabilizing.”

Outlook

The company forecast first-quarter 2026 revenue of $2.225 billion to $2.245 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.09 to $1.11, above estimates of $2.162 billion and $1.02.

For fiscal 2026, it forecast revenue of $9.000 billion to $9.200 billion, versus the $9.151 billion estimate, and adjusted EPS of $4.35 to $4.55, versus the $4.47 estimate.

The company mentioned that fiscal 2026 revenue is projected to rise about 10%, with profit and cash generation expected to improve.

