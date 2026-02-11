HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares slipped in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, despite beating Wall Street estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: HubSpot reported quarterly earnings of $3.09 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.99, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $846.75 million, which beat the Street estimate of $830.54 million and was up from $703.17 million in the same period last year.

HubSpot reported the following highlights:

Grew Customers to 288,706 at Dec. 31, 2025, up 16% from Dec. 31, 2024.

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,683 during the fourth quarter of 2025, up 3% on an as-reported basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Calculated billings were $971.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 27% on an as-reported basis and 20% in constant currency compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

“2025 was a transformative year for HubSpot, defined by the momentum of our agentic customer platform and clear acceleration upmarket,” said Yamini Rangan, CEO at HubSpot. “AI adoption gathered pace, as Breeze Customer Agent and Breeze Prospecting Agent delivered real outcomes for customers.

Outlook: HubSpot expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $12.38 to $12.46, versus the $11.45 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $3.69 billion to $3.7 billion, versus the $3.61 billion estimate.

HUBS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HubSpot stock fell 1.42% to $203.36 in Wednesday's extended trading.

