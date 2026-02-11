TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) stock is trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Details

The French energy giant posted adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share, missing the $1.78 consensus estimate.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.62 billion, above the expectations of $33.94 billion.

Adjusted net income declined 15% year over year (Y/Y) to $3.8 billion due to lower oil prices. Also, adjusted EBITDA totaled $10.1 billion, down 6% Y/Y.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital changes stood at $7.2 billion in the quarter, despite a drop of over $5/b in oil prices.

Segment Performance

Production Update

TotalEnergies reported hydrocarbon production of 2.55 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 1% Q/Q, in the quarter.

Net Power Production remained flat Q/Q at 12.6 terawatt hours, with gross installed renewable capacity reaching 34.1 gigawatts at the end of 2025.

Share Repurchase & Dividend

The company reaffirmed its commitment to shareholder returns, declaring a final interim dividend of 0.85 euros per share.

It repurchased $7.5 billion worth of shares during the year.

Outlook

TotalEnergies plans to increase its overall energy production (oil, gas, and electricity) by 5% over the year.

The company expects 3% oil and gas production growth in 2026, driven by project ramp-ups from 2025 and new start-ups, supporting a 7% increase in cash flow at $60/b.

For 2026, the company declared the share‑buyback outlook of $3 billion-$6 billion for an oil price between $60-$70/b and an exchange rate around $1.20/euros.

Also, it authorized $750 million of buybacks in the first quarter of 2026, consistent with the budget assumption ($60/b).

The company plans to implement its multi‑year cash‑savings plan, with a target of $12.5 billion over 2026–2030, including $2.5 billion planned for 2026.

TTE Price Action: TotalEnergies shares were up 1.62% at $75.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Vytautas Kielaitis via Shutterstock