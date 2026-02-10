Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares slipped in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report with weak fiscal 2026 guidance.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Gilead reported quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.81, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $7.93 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $7.69 billion.

The company reports the following fourth quarter metrics:

“Our fourth quarter and full-year results close out a very strong year for Gilead overall, including the successful U.S. launch of Yeztugo, the world’s first twice-yearly HIV prevention therapy, and continued growth for Biktarvy and Descovy,” said CEO Daniel O’Day.

Outlook: Gilead expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $8.45 to $8.85, versus the $8.74 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $29.6 billion to $30 billion, versus the $30.22 billion estimate.

GILD Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Gilead stock dropped 2.87% to $143 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Photo: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock