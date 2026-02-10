Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

LEU stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Centrus Energy reported quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share, which missed the Street estimate of $1.28 by 38.09%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $146.2 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $146.34 million and was down from $151.6 million in the same period last year.

“2025 was a milestone year for Centrus marked by continuous improvements to both our existing LEU segment as well as our planned future enrichment business, punctuated by our fourth quarter announcement officially launching our centrifuge build out and the government’s selection of Centrus for a $900 million HALEU enrichment award,” said Centrus CEO Amir Vexler.

“With a growing contingent LEU sales backlog of $2.3 billion, a HALEU mandate from the government, and a potential sole-source award from the NNSA, we are uniquely positioned to meet the commercial and national security market needs,” Vexler added.

Outlook: Centrus Energy expects fiscal 2026 revenue in a range of $425 million to $475 million

LEU Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Centrus Energy stock dropped 9.05% to $241 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Photo: JHVE / Shutterstock