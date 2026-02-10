Beta Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA) shares are rising in extended trading Tuesday after Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) disclosed a stake in the company.

Beta Technologies stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is BETA stock up today?

Amazon Takes Stake In BETA

Amazon filed its 13-F with the SEC after the market close on Tuesday, showing a new 11.75 million share stake in Beta Technologies, which sent the stock higher after hours.

Beta Technologies is an aerospace company that designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems to operators worldwide.

Amazon also maintains stakes in Astera Labs, IonQ, Marvell Technology, Nautilus Biotech and Rivian.

How To Buy BETA Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For Beta Technologies, it is in the Industrials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

BETA Stock Surges After The Close

BETA Price Action: Beta Technologies stock was up 21.94% in after-hours, trading at $20.45 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com