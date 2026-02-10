Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Mattel reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 54 cents by 27.64%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.77 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

Mattel reported the following metrics, compared to the prior year’s quarter:

Net Sales of $1.766 billion, up 7% as reported, and 5% in constant currency

Adjusted Gross Margin of 46%, a decrease of 480 basis points

Adjusted Operating Income of $160 million, a decrease of $1 million

Net Income of $106 million, a decrease of $35 million

“We achieved strong topline growth in the fourth quarter and consumer demand was positive in every region for both the quarter and full year, but December gross billings in the U.S. ended up growing less than expected,” said Ynon Kreiz, CEO of Mattel.

Outlook: Mattel expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.18 to $1.30, versus the $1.75 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $5.51 billion to $5.67 billion, versus the $5.62 billion estimate.

MAT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Mattel stock dropped 25.74% to $15.64 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Photo: JHVE / Shutterstock