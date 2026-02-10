Investors also cheered fresh capital-return plans and a new licensing deal that deepens the company's lineup of franchise-based toys.

The Boston-based company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, outpacing the analyst consensus of 95 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.446 billion beat the Street view of $1.263 billion.

Hasbro revenue rose 31% year over year, driven by an 86% jump in Wizards and Digital Gaming and 7% growth in Consumer Products. A 5% decline in Entertainment partly offset those gains.

Adjusted operating profit reached $315 million, up $202 million from the prior year. Operating margin expanded to 21.8%, up about 12 percentage points.

The company ended the quarter with $777.6 million in cash and equivalents. Inventories totaled $259.8 million.

Dividend: Hasbro has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per common share payable on March 4.

The board approved a new share repurchase program of up to $1 billion, replacing the prior 2018 authorization.

Hasbro: A Toy Licensee For Harry Potter

Hasbro announced a new multi-year licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, beginning in 2027, making it the primary global toy licensee for the Harry Potter universe and HBO's upcoming HARRY POTTER series.

The deal covers a wide range of products inspired by films and series, including dolls, role-play items, action figures, collectibles, plush, and board games.

Hasbro executive Tim Kilpin said the franchise fits the company's mission to deliver "a lifetime of play" for fans across generations.

Outlook

Hasbro forecasts fiscal 2026 sales of $4.84 billion to $4.94 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $4.75 billion.

For 2026, the company expects an adjusted operating margin of 24% to 25% and adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

It plans to invest in its core business, return cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, and continue reducing debt.

HAS Price Action: Hasbro shares are trading higher by 7.26% to $103.98 at last check on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock