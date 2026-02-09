Amentum Holdings stock is trading at elevated levels. What’s next for AMTM stock?

Amentum Beats EPS, Misses Revenue Estimate

Amentum reported first-quarter revenue of $3.24 billion, missing analyst estimates of $3.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 52 cents per share.

Amentum said it had a backlog of $47.2 billion at quarter’s end. As of Jan. 2, the company had $247 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Amentum’s first-quarter results reflect solid operational performance and continued progress on our strategic objectives,” said John Heller, CEO of Amentum Holdings.

“Robust bookings across our accelerating growth markets reinforce the strength of our strategy that focuses on the high-demand mission areas of global nuclear energy, space systems and technologies, and critical digital infrastructure.”

Amentum Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Amentum expects 2026 revenue to be in the range of $13.95 billion to $14.30 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $2.25 and $2.45 per share.

Amentum executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

AMTM Stock Falls After The Bell

AMTM Price Action: Amentum shares were down 9.76% in after-hours on Monday, trading at $33 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com