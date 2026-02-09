Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Goodyear Tire reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 47 cents by 17.89%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $4.92 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.84 billion and was down from $4.95 billion from the same period last year. Tire unit volumes totaled 42.3 million for the quarter.

“We delivered another strong quarter, driven by execution of our Goodyear Forward plan,” said CEO Mark Stewart.

“Our fourth quarter results mark the highest segment operating income and margin the company has achieved in more than seven years. While we continue to face challenging industry conditions in the first quarter, we are operating with greater focus and discipline on the elements within our control — much as we did throughout 2025 — to navigate the current environment,” Stewart added.

GT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Goodyear Tire stock dropped 6.37% to $9.85 in Monday's extended trading.

Photo: Fabio Pagani / Shutterstock