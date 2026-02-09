This week's calendar brings a high-volume slate of earnings reports from the technology, consumer discretionary, and energy sectors, that will provide a look at current market momentum and act as barometers for investor sentiment.

RIVN stock is moving ahead of earnings. See the chart and price action here.

Here's a look at the earnings schedule for the week ahead:

Monday, Feb. 9

Before Market Open:

Work management SaaS provider Monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) and fintech company Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) got the week started, releasing their reports before Monday's opening bell.

After Market Close:

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Before Market Open:

Also reporting before the market open on Tuesday are:

After Market Close:

Analysts estimate the commission-free brokerage platform will announce EPS of 63 cents, up 16% from the same period last year and quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, up from $1.01 billion last year and 4.7% higher than the third quarter.

The following companies will also report on Tuesday afternoon:

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Before Market Open:

Other companies reporting on Wednesday morning include:

After Market Close:

AppLovin shares have fallen more than 33% year-to-date.

Several other consumer staple and tech companies will also report on Wednesday afternoon, including:

Thursday, Feb. 12

Before Market Open:

Retail investors will be looking for results from neocloud provider Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) early Thursday morning.

Analysts expect the company to report a loss of $1.14 per share and revenue of $246.05 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

The following companies will also report before Thursday's opening bell:

After Market Close:

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is set to release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday.

Wall Street is looking for earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Investors will be watching to see if Coinbase can offset a 33% projected drop in transaction revenue through its growing stablecoin and subscription services.

Thursday afternoon will be busy with reports coming from many retail investor favorites like:

Friday, Feb. 13

