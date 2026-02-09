This week's calendar brings a high-volume slate of earnings reports from the technology, consumer discretionary, and energy sectors, that will provide a look at current market momentum and act as barometers for investor sentiment.
Here's a look at the earnings schedule for the week ahead:
Monday, Feb. 9
Before Market Open:
- Work management SaaS provider Monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) and fintech company Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) got the week started, releasing their reports before Monday's opening bell.
After Market Close:
Tuesday, Feb. 10
Before Market Open:
Also reporting before the market open on Tuesday are:
After Market Close:
Analysts estimate the commission-free brokerage platform will announce EPS of 63 cents, up 16% from the same period last year and quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, up from $1.01 billion last year and 4.7% higher than the third quarter.
The following companies will also report on Tuesday afternoon:
Wednesday, Feb. 11
Before Market Open:
Other companies reporting on Wednesday morning include:
After Market Close:
AppLovin shares have fallen more than 33% year-to-date.
Several other consumer staple and tech companies will also report on Wednesday afternoon, including:
Thursday, Feb. 12
Before Market Open:
Retail investors will be looking for results from neocloud provider Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) early Thursday morning.
Analysts expect the company to report a loss of $1.14 per share and revenue of $246.05 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.
The following companies will also report before Thursday's opening bell:
After Market Close:
Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is set to release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday.
Wall Street is looking for earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.
Investors will be watching to see if Coinbase can offset a 33% projected drop in transaction revenue through its growing stablecoin and subscription services.
Thursday afternoon will be busy with reports coming from many retail investor favorites like:
Friday, Feb. 13
