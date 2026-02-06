Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) shares are up on Friday following the announcement of a $200 million share repurchase program.

The stock’s rise comes as the broader market is experiencing gains, with major indices like the Dow Jones up 1.64% and the S&P 500 rising 0.98%.

Galaxy Digital Announces $200 Million Buyback

The Galaxy Digital board of directors approved a share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back up to $200 million of its Class A common stock. This decision reflects the company’s strong balance sheet and confidence in its long-term prospects, said CEO Mike Novogratz.

Additionally, the repurchase program will be conducted in compliance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements, allowing for flexibility in the timing and amount of shares repurchased.

The program is set to last for 12 months, providing Galaxy with the opportunity to return capital to shareholders when the stock price does not reflect the company’s value.

Galaxy Digital’s Bearish Technical Indicators

Galaxy Digital is currently trading 31.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 36.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Shares have decreased 15.66% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, reflecting ongoing challenges for the stock.

The RSI is at 27.54, which is considered oversold, suggesting the stock may be undervalued at current levels. Meanwhile, the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is oversold, the bearish MACD signals caution for potential buyers.

Key Resistance : $21.50

: $21.50 Key Support: $17.50

Galaxy Digital’s Upcoming Earnings and Analyst Views

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on May 23, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 26 cents

: Loss of 26 cents Revenue Estimate: $14.49 billion

Analyst Consensus and Recent Actions:

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $44. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Lowers target to $36 on Feb. 4)

: Overweight (Lowers target to $36 on Feb. 4) Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Lowers target to $24 on Feb. 4)

: Neutral (Lowers target to $24 on Feb. 4) Citizens: Market Outperform (Maintains target to $60 on Feb. 4)

Galaxy Digital Shares Surge

Galaxy Digital shares were up 16.98% at $19.70 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com