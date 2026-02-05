Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares plunged in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Molina Healthcare reported quarterly losses of $2.75 per share, which missed the Street estimate for earnings of 33 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $11.38 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion.

Molina reported the following MCR data for fiscal 2025:

“We remain confident in our durable and sustaining operating platform,” said Joseph Zubretsky, CEO.

“We believe that the imbalance between rates and trend marks 2026 as a trough year for Medicaid industry margins. Even at this low point in the cycle, we continue to produce positive pretax margins in Medicaid,” Zubretsky added.

Outlook: Molina Healthcare expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS to be at least $5.

The company said the following in its earnings press release:

“Premium revenue guidance for the full year is approximately $42 billion, a decline of approximately 2% from the full year 2025. The planned reduction in the Company’s Marketplace segment is expected to be partially offset by growth from the new Florida CMS contract in Medicaid and higher premiums in Medicare.”

MOH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Molina Healthcare stock dropped 33.3% to $118 in Thursday's extended trading.

