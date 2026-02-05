Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

FTNT stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Fortinet reported quarterly earnings of 81cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 74 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.91 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.86 billion.

Fortinet reported the following fourth quarter highlights:

Product revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $691 million

Billings grew 18% to $2.37 billion

Unified SASE billings grew 40%

Non-GAAP operating margin of 37%

“We are pleased with our strong finish to the year, highlighted by an excellent fourth quarter driven by broad-based demand across our portfolio, which drove billings above the high end of our guidance,” said Ken Xie, CEO of Fortinet.

Outlook: Fortinet expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.94 to $3, versus the $2.94 estimate, and revenue in a range of $7.5 billion to $7.7 billion, versus the $7.51 billion estimate.

FTNT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Fortinet stock rose 2.69% to $81.62 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: JHVE Photo / Shutterstock