Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Fortinet reported quarterly earnings of 81cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 74 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Quarterly revenue came in at $1.91 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.86 billion.
Fortinet reported the following fourth quarter highlights:
- Product revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $691 million
- Billings grew 18% to $2.37 billion
- Unified SASE billings grew 40%
- Non-GAAP operating margin of 37%
“We are pleased with our strong finish to the year, highlighted by an excellent fourth quarter driven by broad-based demand across our portfolio, which drove billings above the high end of our guidance,” said Ken Xie, CEO of Fortinet.
Outlook: Fortinet expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.94 to $3, versus the $2.94 estimate, and revenue in a range of $7.5 billion to $7.7 billion, versus the $7.51 billion estimate.
FTNT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Fortinet stock rose 2.69% to $81.62 in Thursday's extended trading.
