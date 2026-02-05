Doximity stock is testing lower boundaries. What’s pressuring DOCS?

Doximity Narrowly Beats Q3 Estimates

Doximity, which operates an online networking service for medical professionals, reported third-quarter revenue of $185.05 million, beating estimates of $182.20 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Revenue was up 10% on a year-over-year basis.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share in the quarter, just above estimates of 45 cents per share.

“Our newsfeed had more than one million quarterly active prescribers, our workflow products had 720,000 (a record QoQ jump), and our nascent AI products had over 300,000. In short, the addition of AI features across our platform has made us more useful than ever,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity.

Despite topping estimates for the third quarter, Doximity guided for lower revenue, which appears to be sparking the sell-off in extended trading on Thursday.

Doximity said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $143 million to $144 million versus estimates of $150.23 million. The company also narrowed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $640 million to $646 million to a new range of $642.5 million to $643.5 million.

Doximity’s board authorized a share repurchase program to buy up to $500 million of the company’s common stock. The company had $64.84 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Doximity executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

DOCS Stock Dives After The Bell

DOCS Price Action: Doximity shares were down 33.22% in Thursday’s after-hours session, trading at $22.25 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Doximity.