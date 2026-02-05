The company flagged ongoing margin headwinds from elevated commodity and tariff costs and higher operating expenses, even as shares rose in premarket trading.

Hershey reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.71, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.40.

Quarterly sales of $3.09 billion (+7% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $2.98 billion.

Organic, constant-currency net sales rose 5.7%. Acquisitions added 1.2 points to sales, while currency provided a 0.1-point benefit.

Segment Analysis

Hershey said elasticity-driven volume declines in both the North America Confectionery and International segments partially offset quarterly gains.

Hershey's North America Confectionery segment net sales were $2,478.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.3% versus the same period last year.

North America Salty Snacks Net sales were $357.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 28.0% versus the same period last year.

Hershey's International segment increased 0.4% versus the same period last year to $255.6 million.

Margins

Adjusted gross margin decreased 650 basis points to 38.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting higher commodity costs, incremental tariff expenses, and lower volume, and a timing headwind related to the inventory valuation method.

In the quarter under review, adjusted operating profit of $529.3 million decreased 24.0% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit margin was 17.1%, down 700 basis points, pressured by higher commodity and tariff costs and increased selling, marketing, and administrative expenses.

Hershey exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $925.859 million.

Dividend

Hershey raised its quarterly dividend 6% to $1.452 per share from $1.37. The dividend is payable March 16, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2026.

Outlook

Hershey forecasts fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $8.20 to $8.52 per share on sales of $12.159 billion to $12.277 billion, above analysts' estimates of $7.15 per share and $12.007 billion, respectively.

Hershey forecasts fiscal 2026 GAAP earnings of $7.77 to $8.19 per share, above analysts' estimates of $7.08.

HSY Price Action: Hershey shares were up 7.03% at $220.26 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock