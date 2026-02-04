Crown Castle, Inc. (NYSE:CCI) shares dropped in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report and issued weak forward guidance.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

CCI stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Crown Castle reported quarterly FFO of $1.12 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.06.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.07 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.06 billion, but was down from $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

“Our full year 2025 results exceeded the midpoint of our guide across all key metrics,” stated Chris Hillabrant, Crown Castle CEO.

“When excluding DISH revenues and the impact of Sprint cancellations, our full-year 2026 Outlook includes organic growth of 3.5%, which compares to 3.8% in full year 2025 on a comparable basis,” Hillabrant added.

Outlook: Crown Castle sees fiscal 2026 FFO of $4.38 to $4.49, versus the $4.93 analyst estimate.

CCI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Crown Castle stock fell 7.21% to $79.94 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: JHVE Photo/Shutterstock