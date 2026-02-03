Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares rallied in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings report, beating Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

SMCI stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Super Micro Computer reported quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 49 cents by 41.68%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $12.68 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $10.22 billion and was up from $5.68 billion in the same period last year.

Super Micro reported the following second-quarter highlights:

“With our leading AI server and storage technology foundation, strong customer engagements, and expanding global manufacturing footprint, we are scaling rapidly to support large AI and enterprise deployments while continuing to strengthen our operational and financial execution,” said Charles Liang, CEO of Super Micro.

Outlook: Super Micro expects third quarter adjusted EPS of 60 cents, versus the 53 cent analyst estimate, and expects revenue in a range of $12.3 billion, versus the $10.15 billion analyst estimate.

SMCI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Super Micro stock rose 7.21% to $31.81 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock