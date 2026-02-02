TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) shares are rising in extended trading Monday after the company announced a further expansion of its power and infrastructure portfolio.

TeraWulf Buys A Pair Of Infrastructure Sites

After the market close on Monday, TeraWulf announced the acquisition of two strategically located brownfield infrastructure sites in Hawesville, Kentucky and Charles County, Maryland. The sites are expected to add approximately 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of capacity to the company’s infrastructure portfolio.

TeraWulf said the acquisitions align with its strategy to develop energy-advantaged locations with near-term power availability, long-term scalability and the ability to support customer demand and broader grid needs.

“These acquisitions reflect our strategy of reinvesting in existing energy infrastructure to support grid reliability, long-term economic activity and responsible growth,” said Paul Prager, chairman and CEO of TeraWulf.

“Hawesville provides immediate access to scalable power, while Morgantown allows us to expand existing generation to meet growing load demand in a way that is net-positive for the grid.”

The Kentucky site includes more than 250 buildable acres for compute capacity and offers immediate access to power infrastructure with approximately 480 MW of existing power availability. The Maryland site is a grid-connected power generation facility with approximately 210 MW of operational generation capacity.

With the addition of the Kentucky and Maryland sites, TeraWulf’s infrastructure portfolio now totals approximately 2.8 GW across five locations.

TeraWulf Stock Rises After The Bell

WULF Price Action: TeraWulf shares were up 10.86% in after-hours, trading at $14.90 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

TeraWulf stock is currently showing strong bullish momentum, trading well above its key moving averages. With the 20-day SMA at $13.67 and the stock trading 7.3% above it, this suggests a positive short-term trend that traders should watch closely.

The RSI is currently at 48.94, indicating a neutral position. This level suggests that TeraWulf stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which may lead to further price action in either direction. MACD is also above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum.

Traders should keep an eye on the resistance level at $16.50; if TeraWulf approaches this level, it could signal a potential breakout or reversal. Conversely, without a defined support level, any significant pullback could lead to increased volatility.

Looking at the 12-month performance, TeraWulf has surged 168.26%, highlighting a strong upward trend over the past year. This impressive gain reflects the stock’s resilience and potential for continued growth.

