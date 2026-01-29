KLA Corp. (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares slipped in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings report.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: KLA reported quarterly earnings of $8.85 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.80, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.25 billion.

“KLA delivered a record quarter and calendar 2025 for revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and free cash flow generation,” CEO Rick Wallace said.

“This performance was fueled by our differentiated product portfolio and solid company execution in an environment where the relevance of process control at the leading edge for foundry/logic and memory is increasing,” Wallace added.

Outlook: KLA expects third quarter adjusted EPS of $8.30 to $9.86, versus the $8.93 analyst estimate, and revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.5 billion, versus the $3.28 billion analyst estimate.

KLAC Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, KLA stock fell 8.73% to $1,537.63 in Thursday's extended trading.

