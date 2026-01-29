Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) shares slipped in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Deckers Outdoor reported quarterly earnings of $3.33 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $2.80 by 18.89%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.96 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.87 billion.

“Deckers produced record revenue and earnings per share in the third quarter, driven by the significant global demand for UGG and HOKA,” said CEO Stefano Caroti.

“UGG and HOKA each delivered high levels of full-price selling, resulting in strong gross margins. We are on track to deliver another incredible year, with profitable growth at two premium and differentiated brands that operate in expanding segments of the global marketplace,” Caroti added.

Outlook: Deckers raised its fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS guidance to between $6.80 and $6.85, versus the $6.39 analyst estimate, and raised its revenue outlook to between $5.4 billion and $5.43 billion, versus the $5.37 billion estimate.

DECK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Deckers stock rose 12.11% to $112 in Thursday's extended trading.

