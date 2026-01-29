Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Apple stock is trading near recent highs. What’s ahead for AAPL stock?

Apple Smashes Analyst Estimates In Q1

Apple reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $143.76 billion, beating analyst estimates of $138.42 billion. The iPhone maker reported earnings of $2.84 per share for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.66 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Revenue was up 16% year-over-year, and earnings per share climbed 19% year-over-year. Americas sales totaled $58.53 billion in the quarter, Europe sales came in at $38.15 billion, Greater China sales were approximately $25.53 billion, Japan sales totaled $9.4 billion and the rest of Asia Pacific sales were $12.14 billion.

Product revenue came in at $113.74 billion, up from $97.96 billion year-over-year. Services revenue totaled $30.01 billion, up from $26.34 billion year-over-year. Here's a breakdown of product sales by category.

iPhone: $85.27 billion, versus $69.14 billion last year

$85.27 billion, versus $69.14 billion last year Mac: $8.39 billion, versus $8.99 billion last year

$8.39 billion, versus $8.99 billion last year iPad: $8.60 billion, versus $8.09 billion last year

$8.60 billion, versus $8.09 billion last year Wearables, Home and Accessories: $11.49 billion, versus $11.75 billion last year

Apple said its active installed base of devices now has more than 2.5 billion active devices.

“Today, Apple is proud to report a remarkable, record-breaking quarter, with revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent from a year ago and well above our expectations,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

“iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14 percent from a year ago.”

Apple ended the quarter with $45.32 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable on Feb. 12 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 9.

Apple’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET. The tech giant tends to provide commentary on the call about how it expects its different product lines to perform over the coming months.

AAPL Stock Climbs After The Bell

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 1.78% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $262.88 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro. The stock was down about 5% year-to-date heading into the print.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Photo: Andrey-Bayda via Shutterstock