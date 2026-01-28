Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares slipped in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report and fiscal 2026 earnings guidance below estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Levi Strauss reported quarterly earnings of 41 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 39 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.77 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion and was down from $1.84 billion from the same period last year.

“Over the past few years, we’ve taken bold steps toward becoming a DTC-first, head-to-toe denim lifestyle brand,” said Michelle Gass, CEO of Levi Strauss & Co.

“We have narrowed our focus, improved operational execution and built greater agility across the organization. As a result, we’ve elevated the Levi’s brand and delivered faster growth and higher profitability, as reflected by our Q4 and full year 2025 results,” Gass added.

Outlook: Levi Strauss expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.40 to $1.46 per share, versus the $1.48 analyst estimate.

LEVI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Levi stock dipped 1.42% to $20.18 in Wednesday's extended trading.

