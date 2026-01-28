Airline operator Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Here's the key highlights and why shares are trading higher.

• Southwest Airlines stock is surging to new heights today. What’s fueling LUV momentum?

Southwest Airlines Q4 Financial Results

Southwest Airlines reported fourth-quarter revenue of $7.44 billion, up 7.4% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $7.50 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The airline operator reported fourth-quarter passenger revenue of $6.8 billion, up 7.6% year-over-year.

Both overall revenue and passenger revenue were records for the fourth quarter.

Southwest reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 58 cents, narrowly beating a Street consensus estimate of 57 cents per share.

For the full fiscal year, total revenue was $28.1 billion, a company record. Full year earnings per share were 93 cents per share.

What's Next for Southwest Airlines Stock

Southwest Airlines is guiding for first-quarter earnings per share to be 45 cents per share or higher, versus a Street estimate of 34 cents per share.

The company's full year earnings per share guidance is for $4 or higher, versus a Street estimate of $3.19. This guidance represents a year-over-year improvement of more than 300% year-over-year.

"Notwithstanding the impact of Winter Storm Fern, 2026 is off to a strong start, driven by the Company's Customer-focused product offering, operational excellence, and dramatic progress from the transformational initiatives implemented last year," the company said.

The company said it closed 2025 with "strong momentum" and first-quarter bookings are reflective of the transformation undertaken in 2025.

Southwest Airlines Stock Soars

Southwest Airlines stock is up 6.7% to $43.60 in after-hours trading Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $23.82 to $45.02.

Photo: Courtesy of Southwest Airlines Company