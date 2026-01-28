UnitedHealth Bets Big On AI, Targets $1 Billion In Cost Savings In 2026 With Multi-Billion-Dollar AI CapEx Plans

Managed care giant UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is making a push into AI, aiming for significant cost savings and efficiency gains starting this year.

$1 Billion In Cost Savings For 2026

During the fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, UnitedHealth Group’s CEO, Stephen Hemsley, said that the company plans to “participate carefully and fully” in the rising tide of AI, while positioning itself as a leader in this space, within the healthcare industry.

Much of the company's AI strategy centers around productivity, automation, and a reconfiguration of its core service operations.

According to UnitedHealthcare CEO Timothy Noel, the company is anticipating “operating cost reductions of nearly $1 billion in 2026,” with many of them being “AI-enabled.”

The company is already seeing tangible results from its AI rollout, particularly in customer service operations, with Noel saying, “over 80% of calls from members leverage AI tools to help answer members' questions faster and more accurately,” a shift that is reshaping how the company deploys its workforce.

As automation takes on more routine interactions, Noel said it allows human representatives to “focus more time on a better service experience for individuals,” highlighting AI's role not just in cutting costs, but in reallocating labor toward higher-value engagement.

The company plans to back its AI strategy with significant capital, investing nearly $1.5 billion in 2026 and targeting a similar level in 2027 to support enterprise-wide initiatives.

These investments are aimed at accelerating AI-first product development at OptumInsight while expanding automation across OptumRx and UnitedHealthcare.

Stock Plunges Following Q4 Results

Shares of UnitedHealth Group dropped 19.6% on Tuesday, closing at $282.70, following the company’s fourth-quarter results.

The company reported $113.21 billion in revenue, up 12% year-over-year, which fell short of consensus estimates of $113.81 billion. Adjusted earnings during the quarter stood at $2.11 per share, down significantly from $6.81 a year ago, but were ahead of analyst estimates at $2.10.

The stock also came under pressure due to the surprisingly low Medicare rate proposal for 2027, by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, at 0.09%.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the stock scores poorly on Momentum and Value, but does well on Quality, while showing an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms.

