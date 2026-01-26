Nucor Stock Drops On Q4 Earnings Miss Despite Signaling Improvement In Q1

Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) reported financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the steelmaker’s report.

Nucor Misses Analyst Estimates In Q4

Nucor reported fourth-quarter revenue of $7.69 billion, missing analyst estimates of $7.87 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings of $1.64 per share for the fourth quarter, missing estimates of $1.99 per share.

Steel mills segment earnings decreased due to lower volumes and margin compression, primarily in sheet. Steel products segment earnings fell on lower volumes and higher average costs per ton, and raw materials segment earnings decreased primarily due to two scheduled outages at direct reduced iron facilities.

Nucor repurchased approximately 700,000 shares at an average price of $145.23 per share in the quarter. The company had $406 million remaining on its buyback as of Dec. 31, 2025. Nucor ended the quarter with $2.70 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on hand.

“Looking ahead to 2026, we are encouraged by robust demand in several key end markets, historically strong backlogs, and federal policies that support a vibrant domestic steel industry,” said Leon Topalian, chair, president and CEO of Nucor.

What’s Next For NUE

Nucor expects first-quarter earnings to increase across all three operating segment,s with the biggest increase in the steel mills segment.

Nucor’s board declared a cash dividend of 56 cents per share, payable on Feb. 11 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Nucor executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

NUE Stock Falls After The Bell

NUE Price Action: Nucor shares were down 3.47% in after-hours Monday, trading at $171.50 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

