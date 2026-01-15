ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares are up on Thursday as the company is reporting continued execution and sales momentum, with a significant increase in preliminary net product revenue.

IBRX Reports 700% Revenue Surge in 2025

ImmunityBio announced preliminary net product revenue for Anktiva reached approximately $113 million for fiscal 2025, reflecting a remarkable 700% increase year-over-year.

Anktiva is the first FDA-approved immunotherapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (CIS).

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of about $38.3 million, surpassing the previous quarter’s $31.8 million, marking a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 431% year-over-year increase.

The company highlighted a 750% increase in unit sales volume for its product Anktiva in 2025 compared to 2024.

“We delivered strong quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, reflecting accelerating adoption of Anktiva and the continued execution of our commercial strategy,” said Richard Adcock, President and CEO of ImmunityBio.”

The company ended the quarter with an estimated $242.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

On Tuesday, ImmunityBio shared data from its Anktiva (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept) program in non-small cell lung cancer based on two studies, QUILT-2.023 and QUILT-3.055.

Across 151 patients spanning first-, second-, and later-line disease, Anktiva demonstrated statistically significant immune restoration and a consistent association between lymphocyte recovery and improved survival in checkpoint-experienced patients.

IBRX Shows Strong Momentum Above SMAs

ImmunityBio is currently trading 67.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 58.7% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating strong short-term momentum.

Shares have increased 55.44% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 77.54, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory, which could suggest a potential pullback. Meanwhile, the MACD is above its signal line, reinforcing the bullish sentiment surrounding the stock.

The combination of an overbought RSI and a bullish MACD suggests that while the stock is currently strong, traders should be cautious of potential corrections.

Key Resistance : $4.00

: $4.00 Key Support: N/A

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions:

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price forecast of $13.67. Recent analyst moves include:

D. Boral Capital : Buy (Target $24.00)

: Buy (Target $24.00) Jefferies: Buy (Raised Target to $9.00) (Dec. 12, 2025)

ImmunityBio Scores High on Benzinga Edge

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for ImmunityBio, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 70.55/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: ImmunityBio’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum setup. The bullish momentum score indicates that the stock is performing well, suggesting that investors may want to consider entering or holding positions.

IBRX Price Action: ImmunityBio shares were up 26.16% at $3.81 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.