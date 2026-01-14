What's Going On With Intuitive Surgical Stock Wednesday?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock fell Wednesday after the company posted preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results.

The company reported expanded procedures, higher system placements and revenue gains in the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

According to Benzinga Pro, ISRG stock has gained over 4% in the past 6 months.

Procedure Expansion

Worldwide procedures using da Vinci and Ion systems grew about 18% in the fourth quarter versus last year.

Da Vinci procedures rose about 17% while Ion procedures jumped about 44%, the company said.

In 2025 overall, combined procedures increased approximately 19% compared with 2024.

Intuitive expects global da Vinci procedures to grow roughly 13% to 15% in 2026.

System Placements

The company placed 532 da Vinci surgical systems in the fourth quarter, including 303 da Vinci 5 units.

In 2025, Intuitive placed 1,721 da Vinci systems, the report said.

The earlier part of the year saw fewer Ion endoluminal system placements than in 2024.

Revenue Performance

Preliminary fourth quarter 2025 revenue was about $2.87 billion (Street view: $2.72 billion), up roughly 19% from the same quarter in 2024.

For the full year, the company tallied about $10.06 billion in revenue, an increase of roughly 21% from 2024.

Revenue gains were driven by higher procedure volumes and increased system placements.

Preliminary instruments and accessories revenue grew around 17% in the fourth quarter.

Full year instruments and accessories revenue rose about 19% compared with the prior year.

Preliminary systems revenue also climbed due to stronger placements and higher average selling prices.

CEO Dave Rosa said the company saw wider platform adoption and growing procedure volumes.

He added that the company remains focused on its goals to improve patient care and outcomes.

