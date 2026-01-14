Why Is Beam Global Stock Soaring Wednesday?

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock rose Wednesday following Tuesday’s announcement regarding fourth-quarter revenue growth.

The move comes even as the broader market slid in the prior session, with the S&P 500 down 0.44% and the Nasdaq falling 0.66%, underscoring that BEEM’s rally is being driven by company-specific news.

BEEM’s Q4 Revenue Soars Over 50%

Beam Global said preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 revenue rose more than 50% from the prior quarter, marking its strongest quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2024. The company attributed its growth to the introduction of new products, expansion of international activities, and increased sales to commercial customers.

Beam added that international sales accounted for about half of fourth-quarter revenue, reflecting increasing contribution from its growing global footprint. Non-government commercial revenues accounted for approximately 84% of the quarter, indicating continued diversification away from its historically U.S. federal government-focused customer base.

The company also highlighted product mix momentum: non-EV ARC products accounted for roughly 70% of fourth quarter revenue, indicating the quarter’s gains were driven across a broader product portfolio rather than a single solution. Beam said EV ARC sales increased in Europe, supporting its expansion strategy.

Management Commentary

CEO Desmond Wheatley said the company is “more than” an EV charging infrastructure provider, pointing to offerings tied to energy security, smart city infrastructure, and battery solutions for drones and robots, along with products supporting AI-related devices. He also stated that Beam is expanding into new markets in the Middle East and Europe.

Wheatley added, “2025 was a challenging year as the new administration paused the electrification of the federal fleet but Beam Global transitioned from U.S. government generated revenues to a truly global footprint with an expansive product portfolio which provides what businesses, governments and the defense industry need most – reliable, scalable and robust sources of energy delivered by unique and patented products. We grew Q4 revenues by 50% by selling new products into new markets. That’s the blueprint for 2026 and we aim to continue to deliver on it.”

BEEM’s Premarket Price Movement

BEEM Price Action: Beam Global shares were up 27.68% at $2.26 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Supamotionstock via Shutterstock