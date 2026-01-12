Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: TSMC, Big Banks And More

The fourth-quarter earnings season gets underway this week with the big banks set to report.

The Big Six are expected to showcase a rebound in investment banking fees fueled by a 42% year-over-year surge in global M&A activity, according to Dealogic.

Here's a look at the earnings calendar for the week ahead:

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Before Market Open:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) kicks off the fourth-quarter earnings season with its report set to be released before Tuesday's opening bell, according to Benzinga Pro.

Investors will be listening for commentary from CEO Jamie Dimon regarding the resilience of the U.S. consumer and his assessment of global geopolitical risks that could impact the market in the coming year.

Analysts are looking for earnings of $4.95 per share on revenue of $46.2 billion from the nation’s largest bank.

Also reporting on Tuesday morning are:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

(NYSE:DAL) FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR), is reporting its third-quarter 2026 earnings.

(NASDAQ:FNGR), is reporting its third-quarter 2026 earnings. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK)

After Market Close:

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) and BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) will report after Tuesday's closing bell.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Before Market Open:

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) will release its fourth-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday. Wall Street is looking for earnings of 97 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $27.65 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will also report before the market open on Wednesday.

After Market Close:

The following companies are set to report after Wednesday's closing bell:

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR), is reporting its second-quarter 2026.

(NASDAQ:ADUR), is reporting its second-quarter 2026. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR), is reporting its second-quarter 2026.

(NASDAQ:HOVR), is reporting its second-quarter 2026. NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), is reporting its second-quarter 2026.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Before Market Open:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is set to release its fourth-quarter results in the early hours of Thursday morning. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.71 per share on revenue of $32.63 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Thursday morning will also feature reports from three large banks:

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

(NYSE:GS) Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

(NYSE:MS) BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

After Market Close:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report on Thursday after the closing bell.

Friday, Jan. 16

Before Market Open:

The week wraps up with reports from some regional banks on Friday morning.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

(NYSE:PNC) Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF)

(NYSE:RF) State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT)

(NYSE:STT) M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB)

