Aehr Test Systems Stock Drops After Q2 Revenue Misses Estimates

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares fell in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings report, missing revenue estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

AEHR stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Aehr Test Systems reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, in line with the consensus estimate.

Quarterly revenue of $9.88 million missed the Street estimate of $11.59 million by 14.72% and was down from revenue of $13.45 million from the same period last year.

Bookings were $6.2 million for the quarter.

Backlog as of Nov. 28, 2025, was $11.8 million. Effective backlog, including bookings since Nov. 28, 2025, is $18.3 million.

“While second quarter revenue was softer than anticipated, we made significant progress in both wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) and packaged-part burn-in (PPBI) segments and are very excited about our prospects moving forward,” said Gayn Erickson, Aehr CEO.

AEHR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Aehr Test Systems stock dropped 7.75% to $20.94 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock