Why Is TD SYNNEX Stock Trading Higher Today?

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) impresses with robust earnings growth and investor-friendly moves, setting a strong tone for fiscal 2026.

Earrnings

On Thursday, information technology services provider TD SYNNEX reported fourth-quarter revenue of $17.4 billion, which surpassed the analysts’ expectations of $16.9 billion and also marked a 9.7% increase year over year (Y/Y).

On a constant-currency basis, revenue rose 7.5% Y/Y, driven by growth in both Advanced Solutions and Endpoint Solutions, though a higher mix of net-reported sales reduced reported revenue by roughly 5% Y/Y.

By segment, revenue rose across all regions, with Americas up 2.9% Y/Y to $9.5 billion, Europe increasing 18.1% Y/Y to $6.5 billion, and Asia-Pacific and Japan surging 24.7% Y/Y to $1.4 billion in the quarter.

Furthermore, adjusted gross billings increased 14.7% Y/Y to $24.3 billion, surpassing the high end of the company’s outlook.

Adjusted operating income rose to $497 million from $422 million a year ago quarter, with operating margin improving to 2.9% from 2.7% in the prior year quarter.

TD SYNNEX reported adjusted EPS of $3.83 for the quarter, comfortably exceeding the forecasted $3.73 per share. This performance represents a notable 24.0% year-over-year (Y/Y) growth.

TD clocked an operating cash flow growth to $1.5 billion from $562 million last year, while the free cash flow rose to $1.4 billion from $513 million.

Dividend Boost

The company returned $209 million to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Additionally, the company announced that its board has approved a quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per share, up 9.1% from prior quarterly dividend of 44 cents. It is payable on January 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of January 16, 2026.

Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD SYNNEX, said, “We are well positioned for the year ahead, underpinned by our specialized business model, an unrivaled portfolio that is indexed toward higher-growing technologies and our continued focus on delivering best-in-class customer experiences. These strengths give us confidence in our ability to drive sustainable growth through time.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Outlook

TD SYNNEX projects adjusted EPS of $3.00–$3.50, compared with the consensus estimate of $3.21, and sales of $15.1 billion–$15.9 billion, versus expectations of $15.43 billion.

The company stated that adjusted gross billings for the next quarter are projected to be between $22.7 billion – $23.7 billion.

SNX Price Action: TD Synnex shares were up 3.26% at $155.92 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock