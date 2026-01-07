Applied Digital Stock Rallies After Q2 Earnings: Here's Why

Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:APLD) shares climbed in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its second quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Applied Digital reported quarterly earnings of zero cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of 10 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $126.59 million, which beat the Street estimate of $89.76 million and was up from revenue of $36.16 million from the same period last year.

Revenue from the HPC Hosting Business was $85 million for the quarter and $111.3 million for the six months ended Nov. 30, 2025.

Revenue from the Data Center Hosting Business segment was $41.6 million for the quarter, representing an increase of 15% compared to the $36.2 million during the three months ended Nov. 30, 2024.

“The Dakotas represent a compelling region for hyperscalers due to their cool climate and abundant energy. We believe our first-mover advantage, combined with our proven ability to execute technically complex data center construction, positions Applied Digital with a strong competitive advantage,” said CEO Wes Cummins.

“Having already secured two hyperscalers in the region, inbound demand has increased meaningfully. We are also in advanced discussions with another investment-grade hyperscaler across multiple regions, including additional locations in the Dakotas and select southern U.S. markets. While there can be no assurance of future contracts, we believe we are well-positioned to begin construction in the near term on these new sites,” Cummins added.

APLD Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Applied Digital stock rose 4.84% to $30.99 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock