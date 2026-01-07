Constellation Brands Stock Climbs After Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares climbed in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its third quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

STZ stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.64, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.22 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16 billion.

"The operating environment during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 remained challenged, which was in line with our expectations and relatively consistent with the prior quarter,” said CEO Bill Newlands.

“Our Beer Business delivered dollar and volume share gains in tracked channels and gained incremental distribution points, while our Wine and Spirit Business continued to outperform the U.S. wine industry,” Newlands added.

Outlook: Constellation Brands affirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $11.30 to $11.60, versus the $11.49 analyst estimate.

STZ Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Constellation Brands’ stock rose 2.64% to $144.20 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock